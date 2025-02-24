Texas Lottery moves to ban courier services after controversial win

The Brief The Texas Lottery has moved to block courier services after recent controversial wins. Courier services buy lottery tickets on behalf of players online or through an app. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says the move to ban couriers will not end the investigation into the Texas Lottery.



The days of buying Texas Lottery tickets on a third-party app or website could be coming to an end, after a controversial win in the state drew the attention of Texas officials.

The Texas Lottery Commission has moved to ban courier services used by apps and online services.

Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Ryan Mindell announced on Monday that lottery ticket courier services are not allowed under Texas law and that the agency will propose rule amendments to block courier services.

What are lottery couriers?

Dig deeper:

Lottery couriers are companies that take lottery ticket orders from customers online or on an app.

The courier then buys lottery tickets from a licensed lottery retailer.

The courier then sends a scanned image of the ticket to the customer and holds onto the ticket until it is determined to be a winner or non-winner.

The services charge a fee to customers to purchase and manage their tickets.

The couriers and retailers that sell the tickets are often in the same building or office.

Texas Lottery moves to ban courier services

Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Ryan Mindell issued a new policy statement on Monday saying the agency is taking action to stop couriers from operating in Texas.

"Unregulated courier operations provide opportunities for other illegal and fraudulent activities to flourish, including money laundering, the sale of fictitious tickets, and false representations of a courier’s association with the TLC. If couriers are allowed to continue to operate, these critical safeguards will continue to be circumvented and the public will be harmed," wrote Mindell in the statement.

The Texas Lottery says it decided to end courier services comes after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick launched an investigation into a recent $83.5 million ticket was purchased at a North Austin store via a courier service.

"This jackpot win led to investigations by the agency amid continued focus by the public and our stakeholders. And now, after information from those investigations and a review of its authority, the agency is taking direct action to stop courier activity from occurring in Texas," wrote Mindell.

What's next:

The Senate will hold a hearing on the Texas Lottery on Monday at 2 p.m.

The Texas Lottery's new rules will be formally proposed to the Commission Board at an open meeting on March 4.

For the rules to be adopted, they must first go through a 30-day public comment period.

Lt. Gov. Patrick on proposed lottery rules

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was not happy after hearing the announcement, posting two long responses on social media.

What they're saying:

"Suddenly, this morning, only 6 days after I investigated a combined retail and courier operation in person that sold an $83 million winning lottery ticket last week, the Commission quickly announced they would end all courier services. I now have even less confidence in the integrity of the Lottery Commission with this abrupt turnaround. The Senate passed a bill to end courier services in 2023 by a vote of 29-2, and someone convinced the House to kill it. If the Lottery Commission thinks this ends our investigation, they are wrong. I promise the people of Texas that we will restore the integrity of the Texas lottery so people can trust its fairness. Otherwise, the Senate will end the Lottery this session," wrote Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on social media.

He continued with another post minutes later.

"I've never read so much garbage from a state agency press release in my 18 years in office. After years of claiming they had no authority to regulate lottery couriers, today the Texas Lottery Commission suddenly exercised the ultimate regulatory authority by banning all lottery couriers in Texas.

It was just two weeks ago in Senate Finance that they hesitated to answer direct questions from members about their concerns about the Texas Lottery. Only when pressed did they acknowledge there may have been money laundering through the Texas Lottery.

Today's action is an obvious admission that the Texas Lottery Commission had the oversight authority all along and allowed these businesses to creep into Texas and undermine the integrity of the Texas Lottery," wrote Patrick.

Couriers on proposed ban

What they're saying:

"Lottery couriers have been legally and responsibly operating in Texas since 2019, while always maintaining a transparent and professional relationship with the Texas Lottery Commission. Throughout this process, the TLC has claimed to have no regulatory authority over courier activities, despite couriers’ persistent requests to be regulated, just as we are in other states. Today’s decision by the TLC to ban lottery courier services is abrupt, disappointing and unnecessary. We will continue to encourage a regulatory solution, such as the one proposed by HB 3201, which allows our millions of Texas customers to continue to safely and conveniently order lottery tickets using our services," said the Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers in a statement.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's investigation

The backstory:

The announcement comes just days after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick opened an investigation into the Texas Lottery and a North Austin store that recently sold a winning $83.5 million ticket.

The jackpot was the fifth-largest in the history of Lotto Texas and had been growing since last June.

The ticket was sold at the Winners Corner TX LLC store on Rockwood Lane, which has seen many lotto-winning tickets, including in December 2024 when someone bought a winning lottery ticket of $2 million and in March 2021 when a Texas Two-Step ticket sold there worth more than $2 million also won.

The business is considered a lottery courier, which allows Texans to buy tickets online, then a courier will send a representative to physically purchase the ticket in person at one of the lottery retailers.

The winning ticket was purchased through an app called JackPocket, which also owns Winners Corner.

Patrick visited the store on Feb. 18 and posted a video on social media of his visit. His video shows a couple of terminals to buy lottery tickets and merchandise tables with board games for sale. Patrick said behind the public part of the store he saw dozens more ticket terminals printing lottery tickets.

DraftKings, the parent company of JackPocket, argues they aren't breaking any laws and that this win was not as a result of a bulk ordering system, where millions of dollars are spent buying nearly all possible number combinations.

Patrick says while a courier service like JackPocket is not illegal, it is not the intent of the state lottery when it began in 1991.

"Do you not see an issue where the public might lose confidence if the courier service somehow happened at this one location in the entire state of Texas sold an $83 million winning ticket, and they also own the location that printed the ticket?" Patrick asked a store employee at Winners Corner.

Other legal disputes over lottery couriers

What we know:

Lottery couriers have been legal in the state since 2019.

On Feb. 14, the Texas Lottery Commission asked the Attorney General's Office if it has the authority to regulate transactions between couriers and customers.

There is also an active lawsuit involving the Texas Lottery Commission.

Former executive director of the Lottery Commission Gary Grief and a courier are being accused of money laundering, fraud, and manipulating the outcome of lottery games. However, they denied their involvement.

Grief's attorney sent a statement:

"Gary Grief served the Texas Lottery Commission as Executive Director for approximately 15 years. He is proud of what he and his dedicated staff accomplished during those years. Gary adamantly denies being part of any dishonest, fraudulent or illegal scheme during his tenure and looks forward to cooperating in any official inquiry addressing the allegations being made."

The current lawsuit has sparked skepticism among people who are following the number of lucky tickets that are bought at these courier lotto stores.

However, the Texas Lottery claims it has "cleaned house."