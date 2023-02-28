Texas Lottery $1 million scratch ticket prize claimed by Dripping Springs resident

A resident of Dripping Springs is now a millionaire after claiming a top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

The ticket was purchased at a H-E-B grocery store on East Highway 290 in Dripping Springs.

"I didn't believe it," the claimant, who wished to remain anonymous, said. "I thought there was a mistake, because I couldn't find the 10th word. My 10th word was ‘Aha.' I called a friend to verify. I thought if I couldn’t find the 10th word, the prize would be $20,000 instead of $1 million - which would still have been a good prize."

This was not the claimant's first time winning a Texas Lottery prize, having previously won $20,000 off another scratch ticket in 2008.

The claimant plans to budget their winnings. "If I'm frugal, I should be able to live work-free for the rest of my life," they said.

The winning ticket was the fifth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

The Texas Lottery has generated $36.4 billion in revenue for the state and distributed $79.5 billion in prizes since its founding in 1991.