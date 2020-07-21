Texas Lottery launches nation's first in-lane Receipt Ticket

article

Texas Lottery players are going to be the first in the country to get their Powerball and Mega Millons tickets in a brand new way.

Players are now able to get Powerball and Mega Millions tickets printed on cash register receipt paper, referred to as a Receipt Ticket, while visiting the Business Centers of participating Texas H-E-B stores.

The new Receipt Tickets can be purchased at any H-E-B Business Center cash register. Quick Pick numbers are printed on the receipt, along with a lottery barcode, and are valid for the next available Powerball or Mega Millions drawing. Power Play and Megaplier are not available for purchase on Receipt Tickets.

Executive Director of the Texas Lottery Gary Grief says in a news release that these are "the first lottery tickets ever printed on cash register receipt paper rather than on lottery roll stock by a dedicated lottery terminal. Players will notice a lottery barcode at the bottom of the ticket, which may be scanned using the Texas Lottery App to check the winning status."

For more information, you can go to H-E-B's website.