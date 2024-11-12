Elgin resident becomes millionaire after lottery win

article

The Brief New millionaire in Bastrop County Elgin resident wins big prize on a lottery ticket



A Bastrop County resident is now a millionaire after winning a big prize on a lottery ticket.

The Elgin resident won the prize on a Lucky Millions scratch ticket. It was the first of the $1 million prizes to be claimed in the game.

Three other top prizes remain.

The ticket was sold at the Elgin Quick Mart on County Line Road.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning a prize in the game is one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.