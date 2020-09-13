Texas Lotto jackpot increases to $41.25 million

article

The Texas Lotto jackpot is continuing to increase with each drawing.

According to the Texas Lottery, the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is an estimated $41.25 million.

Lottery officials said no one matched all six numbers in the drawing on Saturday night.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing were 20, 27, 31, 33, 36, 40.

If you’re the big winner, your estimated cash value will be $34.9 million.

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday night.

