Texas Lotto jackpot increases to $44 million

The Texas Lotto jackpot is continuing to increase after no winners were announced from Saturday’s drawing.

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is $44 million.

Last week, the Texas Lottery Commission said the jackpot is the largest lottery prize up for grabs in North America.

The largest Lotto Texas jackpot in game history was an advertised $145 million prize for the June 19, 2004 drawing, which was sold in El Paso and claimed by VOM Enterprises, Ltd. Since launching in 1992, the Lotto Texas jackpot has awarded $6.48 billion in prizes.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.

