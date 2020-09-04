Texas Mamma Jamma Ride hosting Mamma Jamma Challenge

The Texas Mamma Jamma Ride is an annual bike event that raises funds to support local programs and services for those fighting breast cancer and survivors in the Central Texas community. In places of the in-person ride this year, the organization is hosting the Mamma Jamma Challenge.

The challenge is an eight-day fitness and activity challenge that will be held from September 12-19 and to those who wish to complete the challenge will have to log 120 cumulative minutes of activity (like biking, running, walking, hiking, paddling) during that time which equals about 15 minutes a day.

Why eight days? Organizers say participants are moving for the one in eight women who will get breast cancer and to raise funds to support eight beneficiary organizations that provide vitally important services to the Central Texas breast cancer community.

(Texas Mamma Jamma Ride.)

Funds raised through the event support eight area breast cancer support non-profits:

Breast Cancer Resource Center offers programs and services free of charge to anyone affected by breast cancer regardless of income, ethnicity, education, sexual orientation, or social support. offers programs and services free of charge to anyone affected by breast cancer regardless of income, ethnicity, education, sexual orientation, or social support.

Susan G. Komen of Greater Central and East Texas saves lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. saves lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.

Lone Star Circle of Care is expanding access to preventive care through a mobile mammography service that provides convenient and affordable mammograms for high-risk, low-income women. is expanding access to preventive care through a mobile mammography service that provides convenient and affordable mammograms for high-risk, low-income women.

Ascension Seton Breast Care Center was created to provide convenient and comprehensive care to the women of Central Texas. The center offers a multidisciplinary approach to providing personalized treatment and support to patients and their loved ones. was created to provide convenient and comprehensive care to the women of Central Texas. The center offers a multidisciplinary approach to providing personalized treatment and support to patients and their loved ones.

Wonders & Worries provides free, professional support for children and teenagers through a parent’s or caregivers serious illness. provides free, professional support for children and teenagers through a parent’s or caregivers serious illness.

Sustainable Food Center ’s mission is to cultivate a healthy community by strengthening the local food system and improving access to nutritious, affordable food. ’s mission is to cultivate a healthy community by strengthening the local food system and improving access to nutritious, affordable food.

Community Action Central Texas ’ mission is to develop opportunities for people and communities to realize their potential by providing resources and comprehensive services to empower Central Texans of all ages to become self-sufficient. ’ mission is to develop opportunities for people and communities to realize their potential by providing resources and comprehensive services to empower Central Texans of all ages to become self-sufficient.

Capital of Texas Team Survivor provides free health education, fitness, and support programs exclusively to women with cancer and women cancer survivors in the greater Austin, Texas area. provides free health education, fitness, and support programs exclusively to women with cancer and women cancer survivors in the greater Austin, Texas area.

Texas Mamma Jamma Ride was founded in 2008, and since then the organization has distributed $2 million for local non-profits supporting those facing breast cancer.

Photo courtesy Texas Mamma Jamma Ride.

Organizers say breast cancer is the number one cancer in women in our region. The programs and services offered by the eight Mamma Jamma Challenge beneficiaries provide those battling breast cancer a fighting chance to overcome the physical, emotional, medical, and financial challenges they face.

To sign up and to get more information you can go to mammajammaride.org.