Texas man arrested for death of 13-year-old girl found dead in 2010

A 35-year-old Texas man has been arrested for the murder of a 13-year-old girl in 2010. Shawn Casey Adkins was arrested Monday, June 14, in Big Spring and charged with one count of murder in the death of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

According to police, the eighth-grader was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010, in Mitchell County. Her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a search, there was no sign of Dunn until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins had been a suspect in the case but was never charged, according to police.

At the time of Dunn's death, Adkins was the live-in boyfriend of Dunn's mother. The circumstances surrounding Dunn's disappearance is what led authorities to Adkins initially but the investigation stalled due to a lack of evidence, according to police.

In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program (UCIP) regarding the case, and the Rangers took a new look into the investigation.

The Rangers interviewed several people, and Adkins was again identified as the suspect in Dunn's slaying. A search warrant was obtained to collect Adkins' DNA, according to police.

After samples were collected on June 13, an arrest warrant was obtained and Adkins was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail in Big Spring. He was then transferred to the Mitchell County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2 million.

The investigation into the case continues.