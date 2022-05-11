Texas man arrested for robbing postal carriers in San Antonio, Austin

A San Antonio man has been arrested for allegedly robbing USPS letter carriers and stealing their postal keys.

24-year-old Tony Evans, aka Tony Tre Von Evans, Tony Trevon Evans, allegedly confronted three letter carriers in San Antonio and Austin on separate occasions and demanded their postal keys, says the US Attorney's Office.

The robberies took place in San Antonio in July and August 2021 and in Austin in April 2022. On two of the occasions, Evans allegedly brandished a firearm.

Evans has been charged by criminal complaint with robbery of mail, money, or property of the United States, says the US Attorney's Office.