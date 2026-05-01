Texas man connected to $8M ‘poppers’ scheme pleads guilty, prosecutors say
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin man has pleaded guilty to his role in a scheme that sold $8.4 million in mislabeled products as a recreational drug called "poppers," according to federal prosecutors.
What we know:
Brett Sandy, 41, pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of criminal conspiracy in connection with the case.
Federal prosecutors said that from 2019 to 2025, Sandy was the bookkeeper for a company that sold alkyl nitrite products labeled as cleaning agents. The company shipped the products with names such as "love potion" and "pumpkin spice latte."
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"Sandy also admitted that he facilitated the sale of hundreds of bottles of poppers from his company to an individual with the understanding that the individual intended to distribute them as a drug at a ‘sexy singles party,’" prosecutors said.
Dig deeper:
"Poppers" contain nitrites, a type of chemical related to compounds used by doctors to treat heart conditions or chest pain, according to WebMD.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, "poppers" can be caustic to the skin and cause difficulty breathing, a drop in blood pressure, seizures, irregular heartbeats, coma and death.
The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs, WebMD and the FDA.