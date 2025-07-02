Texas man gets 120 years for kidnapping undocumented migrants, ransom scheme

article

The Brief A La Pryor man, Joshua Lee Balderas, was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for his role in a 2022 human smuggling and kidnapping operation. Balderas and his co-conspirator held seven migrants captive in San Antonio hotel rooms, ransoming them to their families for thousands of dollars. Victims testified that Balderas brandished firearms and sexually assaulted one woman during their captivity.



A La Pryor man was sentenced to 120 years in federal prison on Tuesday for his role in a 2022 kidnapping and human smuggling operation that resulted in serious injury and danger to migrants.

Joshua Lee Balderas, 33, received the maximum sentence of 20 years on each of two counts related to harboring migrants, and 80 years for conspiracy to kidnap. The sentences are to run consecutively.

Illegal Migrants Kidnapped

The backstory:

According to court documents, Balderas and others transported and harbored seven migrants, including one woman, who had crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in March 2022. The woman had significant foot injuries and was severely dehydrated when the group was picked up by the smugglers.

Balderas transported the group from La Pryor to San Antonio, where they were held captive in hotel rooms and ransomed to their families for thousands of dollars. One family paid $7,000 for a migrant's release.

Balderas and co-conspirator Kaylen Alexander Brondo, 26, of San Antonio, frequently brandished firearms in the hotel rooms. A victim testified at trial that Balderas pointed a firearm directly at her during a ransom call.

While the migrants were held for ransom, Balderas sexually assaulted one woman, threatening her with a firearm, officials said in a news release.

Balderas was arrested Oct. 28, 2022, and found guilty by a federal jury on Oct. 11, 2024.

Brondo was arrested Oct. 24, 2022, and pleaded guilty Sept. 30, 2024, to one count of conspiracy to kidnap. Brondo is scheduled for sentencing on Aug. 26. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery is presiding over both cases.

What they're saying:

"This sentence, undoubtedly keeping Balderas confined for the remainder of his life, reflects the egregious nature of these human smuggling crimes," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. "It should send a clear message throughout the nation and across our borders that we take these prosecutions very seriously and will aggressively seek to deliver justice."

"The sentencing of this defendant to 120 years in prison marks a significant victory in our ongoing fight against human smuggling," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Craig Larrabee. "This severe penalty reflects the gravity of the crimes committed and serves as a stern warning to those who exploit vulnerable individuals for profit. I commend the agents and our San Antonio Police Department partners for their hard work during this successful investigation."