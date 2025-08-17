Texas man sentenced to nearly 20 years for dealing meth
SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A Frio County man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a drug-trafficking organization that transported methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States.
Joe Corona Sentenced
What we know:
Joe Corona, 34, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons.
The backstory:
Court documents show Corona sold a package containing nearly a pound of pure methamphetamine for $2,850 in March 2021. When federal agents and Frio County sheriff’s deputies searched his home a month later, they found more methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a revolver with ammunition.
Further investigation revealed that Corona was paid $1,500 per trip to transport the drug.
Corona pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment in May and was sentenced on Aug. 13 by U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Frio County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Source: Information in this article is from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.