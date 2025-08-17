Texas man sentenced to nearly 20 years for dealing meth

article

The Brief A Frio County man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. Joe Corona, 34, was found with over 67 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm during a search of his home. Further investigation revealed that Corona was paid $1,500 per trip to transport the drug from Mexico into the U.S.



A Frio County man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for his role in a drug-trafficking organization that transported methamphetamine from Mexico into the United States.

Joe Corona Sentenced

What we know:

Joe Corona, 34, was sentenced to 235 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons.

The backstory:

Court documents show Corona sold a package containing nearly a pound of pure methamphetamine for $2,850 in March 2021. When federal agents and Frio County sheriff’s deputies searched his home a month later, they found more methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a revolver with ammunition.

Further investigation revealed that Corona was paid $1,500 per trip to transport the drug.

Corona pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment in May and was sentenced on Aug. 13 by U.S. District Judge Jason K. Pulliam.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Frio County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety.