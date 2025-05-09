Texas man who threatened to lynch Nashville DA found guilty
A Texas man who threatened to lynch and kill a Nashville District Attorney General was found guilty by a federal jury on Wednesday.
David Bloyed, a 60-year-old from Frost, Texas, faces up to five years in prison for one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
The backstory:
Members of the Goyim Defense League, a group of antisemitic provocateurs, were protesting in downtown Nashville on July 14, 2024, according to court documents.
The group was confronted by an employee of a local bar and fight broke out.
One member was arrested and charged with aggravated assault for hitting the bar employee multiple times with a metal flagpole with a swastika on the top.
Investigators say Bloyed, a member of the GDL, posted a photograph of Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk with the caption, "Getting the rope" after the arrest.
He also posted a photo of a cartoon figure hanging from a gallows with the comment, "Will you survive the day of the rope?"
What's next:
Bloyed will be sentenced at a future date.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Department of Justice.