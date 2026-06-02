Texas mandates English-only CDL tests, resumes licensing for seasonal farm workers

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The Brief The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has resumed issuing short-term commercial credentials to H-2A agricultural workers while simultaneously mandating that all CDL written exams be taken exclusively in English. Credentials for H-2A workers are limited to one year, while eligibility has been permanently eliminated for DACA recipients, TPS holders, and asylum seekers. It remains unknown when H-2B and E-2 visa holders will be allowed to apply. Interpreters are now banned during testing, and drivers who fail to demonstrate sufficient English proficiency during routine roadside inspections will be immediately ordered out of service.



The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday rolled out major structural changes to its commercial driver licensing system, announcing the resumption of temporary worker credentials alongside a strict new mandate requiring all written exams to be taken exclusively in English.

Both policies went into effect June 1.

Temporary agricultural workers

The state announced it has received federal approval to resume issuing non-domiciled commercial driver licenses (CDL) and commercial learner permits (CLP) to foreign agricultural workers under the H-2A visa program. The resumption follows an update to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) guidelines that took effect March 16.

While federal rules permit non-domiciled credentials for H-2A agricultural workers, H-2B non-agricultural workers, and E-2 treaty investors, Texas officials noted that the state is currently authorized to process transactions only for H-2A applicants. Licensing for H-2B and E-2 visa holders remains paused until a later date.

What's next:

Eligible H-2A applicants must apply in person at a DPS Driver License Office and present an unexpired foreign passport, a valid or expired visa, and a Form I-94 or I-797A confirming their status. Under federal law, these credentials will be limited to a maximum term of one year or less.

The policy shift also solidifies permanent federal exclusions for other foreign nationals. Individuals who previously held commercial licenses using Employment Authorization Documents, including DACA recipients, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, and refugees or asylum seekers, are no longer permitted to renew their credentials once they expire.

Simultaneously, DPS eliminated all Spanish-language testing options for commercial drivers, mandating that all CDL and CLP knowledge examinations be administered in English only.

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State officials said the testing change aligns Texas with FMCSA language proficiency standards, ensuring drivers can safely communicate and navigate public roads. While the written and automated knowledge tests were previously bilingual, the hands-on skills portion, including pre-trip inspections and road testing, has always been conducted in English.

Under the new testing rules, interpreters are strictly prohibited. DPS is offering free English-language study materials and handbooks on its website for applicants scheduled for testing.

No interpreters allowed

The agency warned that English proficiency will also be aggressively enforced on the road. State troopers and certified commercial vehicle inspectors will continue evaluating drivers' language skills during routine traffic stops and at weigh stations.

Any commercial driver found lacking the necessary communication skills during a roadside evaluation will be immediately ordered out of service, officials said.

What they're saying:

"Every commercial driver's license operator on Texas roadways must be able to communicate clearly in English to ensure compliance with traffic laws, follow safety directions, and prevent accidents," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a September 2025 statement. "This approach will keep Texans safe while keeping our economy moving."