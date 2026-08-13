San Antonio Spurs 2026-27 schedule shows team starts season at home

The Brief The San Antonio Spurs will start their 2026-27 regular season at home on Oct. 20. They’ll also host the Atlanta Hawks for their preseason game on Oct. 8. The Spurs are coming off a great 2025-26 season when they finished second in the Western Conference with a 62-20 record.



The San Antonio Spurs will start their 2026-27 season with the home-team advantage, according to the schedule released by the NBA on Thursday.

What we know:

The Spurs will host the Atlanta Hawks for their preseason game on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

They’ll open the regular season at the Frost Bank Center against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m.

The logo of the San Antonio Spurs in Game One of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2009 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on April 18, 2009, in San Antonio, Texas. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Spurs' first Texas rivalry games

Timeline:

San Antonio’s first in-state rival game will be against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 23 at 8:30 p.m. The Spurs will head north on Intestate 35 the very next day to meet their other Texas rival – the Dallas Mavericks – at 7 p.m.

Knicks and Trail Blazers

Dig deeper:

San Antonio will meet the defending NBA champions New York Knicks for the first time this season during an away game on Christmas at 11 a.m.

Their final regular season game is scheduled for April 11 at 7:30 p.m. when the Portland Trail Blazers travel to San Antonio.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrates after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder to win Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Spurs are coming off a fantastic 2025-26 season when they finished second in the Western Conference with a record of 62-20 led by 7-foot, 4-inch center and forward Victor Wembanyama.