Texas Mexican Mafia leader sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

A leader of the Texas Mexican Mafia gang was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on Friday for his role in a methamphetamine-trafficking conspiracy.

Texas Mexican Mafia leader arrested

What we know:

David Botello, 54, of San Antonio, was a "lieutenant of lieutenants" within the gang, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty in December to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Botello was arrested by San Antonio police in July 2020. Officers found approximately 150 grams of methamphetamine, nine new cell phones and $585 in his possession during a traffic stop. An investigation revealed Botello was working with other gang members to distribute large quantities of the drug.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, and multiple other federal, state and local agencies.

According to U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons, Botello had previously been convicted of murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

What they're saying:

"This investigation demonstrates our office's commitment to dismantling criminal organizations in our communities," said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. "As a leader of the Texas Mexican Mafia, Botello was responsible for the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in San Antonio, enriching himself and his fellow gang members to the detriment of so many of our fellow citizens. We are thankful for the outstanding collaboration of our federal, state and local partners in this case, which coalesced around the common cause of bringing this murderer and gang member to justice. In the Western District of Texas, this is what we do."