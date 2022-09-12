Texas Most Wanted: Midland man and Ft. Worth man added to lists

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists.

Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Antonio Gonzalez

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation.

In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility.

In 2009, he was convicted of assault against a public servant and received a two-year sentence. In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in June 2019.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, both ears, arms, wrists and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Gonzalez’s wanted bulletin.

John Ashley

John Edward Ashley, 33, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation.

In December 2021, the Fort Worth Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender. In May 2020, Ashley was convicted of sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Ashley is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Ashley’s wanted bulletin.

How to submit a tip

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested 50 people off the lists, including 19 gang members and 27 sex offenders. In addition, $75,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods: