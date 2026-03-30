Texas opens nominations to honor first responders injured or killed in the line of duty

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The Brief Governor Greg Abbott has opened nominations for the 2026 Star of Texas Awards, the state's highest honor for first responders killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. The awards recognize Texas peace officers, firefighters, and EMTs, as well as private citizens who were harmed while assisting law enforcement during a critical incident. To be eligible, incidents must have occurred between Sept. 1, 2003, and June 15, 2026, with all nominations due to the Governor’s Office by the June 15 cutoff.



Gov. Greg Abbott announced that nominations are now open for the 2026 Star of Texas Awards, the state's highest honor for first responders who were killed or seriously injured in the line of duty.

Nominations open for top honors

The annual awards recognize the service and sacrifice of Texas peace officers, firefighters, emergency medical first responders, and federal law enforcement personnel.

What they're saying:

"The Star of Texas Award honors the courage and bravery of our peace officers, firefighters, and first responders who have risked their lives to protect their fellow Texans," Abbott said in a statement. "These community heroes have dedicated their lives to a higher purpose and selflessly serve our great state every single day."

Broad eligibility

To be eligible for the 2026 honors, the critical incident involving the nominee must have occurred between Sept. 1, 2003, and June 15, 2026.

The governor’s office noted that nominations are also open for private citizens who were seriously injured or killed while attempting to assist a first responder during the performance of their official duties.

The Star of Texas Awards were created by the Texas Legislature in 2003. Since its inception, the state has honored hundreds of individuals for their valor and dedication to public safety.

Deadline approaching

Nominations must be submitted to the Office of the Governor by June 15, 2026. Information on the submission process is available through the governor’s official website.

You can submit your 2026 Star of Texas Awards nominations here .

Office of the Governor Past Star of Texas Awards