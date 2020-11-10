Dan Patrick pushing Trump's unsubstantiated narrative of voter fraud

Tuesday, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced up to $1 million in rewards for voter fraud whistleblowers and tipsters. Patrick is aiding President Trump who is refusing to concede and making unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Patrick claims the president's actions are "essential to determine the outcome of this election." The election has been called by all major media outlets for President-elect Joe Biden.

“This is showmanship by Dan Patrick, and Texas is run by the Republican party, and the republican party had all of their candidates win in this election. So I don’t know where he thinks voter fraud came from. Does he think the winners benefitted from voter fraud?” said Ed Espinoza, of Progress Texas.

The Trump campaign is setting up new recount teams in Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. They are pursuing a number of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in several states. Lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia, and Michigan have been tossed or ruled against.

"While serious allegations should be handled with great care, specious, speculative, fanciful or far-fetched claims should not be a basis for initiating federal inquiries,” said Attorney General William Barr, in a memo sent to U.S. attorneys and made public Monday.

“I don’t think that this is healthy for democracy. I think that there is a need for a smooth transition right now and Trump and his allies digging in their heels is really damaging to the process,” said Espinoza.

