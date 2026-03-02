Texas Primaries: Polls flip as candidates do final push

The big primary races at the top of both ballots got flipped again by a new poll.

The final Emerson poll dropped on Sunday: 52% said they are supporting James Talarico and 47% are backing Jasmine Crockett.

What they're saying:

A few days ago, a UT Tyler poll had Crockett in front by double digits. James Talarico spoke to FOX 7 before an event in Houston.

"Well, we're in our campaign bus, hitting the road, going everywhere, talking to everyone, because that is how we build a big enough coalition, a big-enough tent to win this race in November," said Talarico.

The Round Rock Democrat said he is not focusing on the tipsy-turvy polls.

"The only poll that matters is tomorrow night, and so that's what we're focused on, is getting people to the polls, making sure Texans have the knowledge and the resources to be able to take advantage of their rights at the ballot box. And I'm so excited to see the record turnout in this primary, particularly the number of young people showing up to vote. The surge in youth participation is really encouraging for the health of our democracy. And I think we're going to be very successful tomorrow night," said Talarico.

On Sunday, Dallas Democrat Jasmine Crockett was at a church in the Metroplex. She explained why no one should count her out.

"Just six years ago, nobody believed that I could win a state house race. Six years ago. They told me I would not win. Everyone who could endorse against me did, but the people said otherwise. I won that state house seat by 90 votes. It was the closest state house rate in the entire state of Texas that year. And so I entered that freshman class as the only black freshman. And right after I entered 80, Bernice tapped me and said it's time for you to move up. Let me tell you something. None of this was anything that I ever anticipated, but when God orders your steps," said Crockett.

The flip-flopping continued in the race for the GOP senate nomination. The Emerson poll has Ken Paxton now at the top with 40% support in the survey.

John Cornyn, who was leading the UT Tyler poll, was now at 36%, and Congressman Wesley Hunt got 17%.

The Emerson poll reportedly had an added dynamic. The group also talked to people who voted early and plan to vote Tuesday. The survey found that Cornyn had more support from early voters, but Paxton has the edge over those who say they will be voting Tuesday.

According to the survey, early voters were backing Talarico 58% to Crockett’s 41%, but like on the GOP side, there is a flip with Crockett getting more support from those who say they will be voting Tuesday.