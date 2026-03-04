Texas Primary: GOP battle for U.S. Senate nomination should not go into runoff, Trump says

The Brief President Trump said the GOP battle for the U.S. Senate nomination should not go into a runoff Trump wants the candidate who doesn’t get his endorsement to drop out of the race, preventing the need for a late May runoff Rep. James Talarico won the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate race



President Trump said the GOP battle for the Senate nomination should end now without a runoff in May. The idea comes as incumbent John Cornyn and challenger Ken Paxton were quick to start trading late-night verbal punches.

What they're saying:

President Trump declined to get involved in the Senate GOP nomination, but Wednesday morning on his social media post, Trump stated he is preparing to make an endorsement. He said the party needed to focus on the Democratic nominee, James Talarico. That's why he also wants the candidate who doesn’t get his political blessing to drop out of the race, preventing the need for a late May runoff.

There is a small window of opportunity to do a runoff drop out. First, counties across Texas, and the party, have to canvass the vote. According to the state election code, that certification process can take about a week to complete. Then, at least three days after the canvassing, a candidate who wants to drop out must make a formal request with the party declining to be part of a runoff. The process apparently has to be done by March 16.

Early speculation is the pick is going to Senator Cornyn. After his win last night, Cornyn said there was damaging information about Ken Paxton that would soon become public. On his Facebook page, Cornyn posted, "Judgment day is coming for Ken Paxton."

"Ken Paxton, as the nominee, would be a dead weight at the top of the ticket for Republicans running all across this great state. Over the next 12 weeks, Texas Republican primary voters will hear more about my record of delivering conservative victories in the United States Senate and learn more about Ken's indefensible personal behavior and failures in office," said Cornyn.

Paxton pushed back on the character attacks against him by Cornyn. During his Tuesday night watch party, Paxton also took a swipe at Democratic nominee James Talarico.

"We've got James Tallarico, a far-left radical who wants to abolish ICE. Says God is non-binary. I'm not even sure I know what that means, and he thinks Christians are commanded to put boys in girls' sports. He'll do nothing more than be a puppet for Chuck Schumer and the National Democrats," said Paxton.

Talarico is now rebooting for a run to November. Tuesday night he celebrated his close win over Jasmine Crockett.

"This is a people-powered movement to take on this broken, corrupt political system. This is truly a campaign of, by, and for the people. We are not just trying to win an election. We are trying to fundamentally change our politics. And it's working," said Talarico.

Dig deeper:

There were big developments in several other notable races last night. In the battle for Attorney General, both parties have extended their nomination fight to the late May runoff.

Mayes Middleton jumped over early front-runner Chip Roy. And on the Democratic side, state Senator Nathan Johnson will face off again with former Galveston Mayor Joe Jaworski.

In the comptroller's race, former Travis County commissioner Sarah Eckhardt easily won the Democratic nomination. She is going to take on former state Senator Don Huffines. He used his Trump endorsement to beat out acting Comptroller Kelly Handcock, who was endorsed by Governor Greg Abbott.

The race for Agriculture Commissioner provided an epic comeback and what may be the biggest surprise of the night. Republican newcomer Nate Sheets flipped the polls upside down and defeated incumbent Sid Miller. That set up a November campaign with Democrat Clayton Tucker, who ran unopposed for his party's nomination.

The pushback award for the night goes to Congressman John Carter. He defeated a long list of younger challengers for the GOP nomination.

Carter will face off with Democrat Justin Early for the Congressional District 31 seat.