Texas primary night ends with no Democratic nominee for US Senate

Primary night in Texas has come to a close with no decision for the Democratic nominee.

Frontrunners Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico remained locked in a heated race as ballots were being counted late Tuesday.

As of midnight, the AP said the race was too early to call.

No Democratic nominee

As of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Crockett, a U.S. Representative from the Dallas area, held onto around 46% of the vote.

Talarico, a state House member from Austin, sat at around 53%.

Businessman Ahmad Hassan had about 1.3%.

If no candidate ends up with at least 50% of the vote by the time the race is called, Talarico and Crockett will go to a runoff election in May.

From left to right: James Talarico, Jasmine Crockett, Ahmad Hassan

Dallas County polling confusion

A judge in Dallas County extended voting hours to 9 p.m. for Democrats as some say voters in parts of Texas are being turned away from the polls.

Just before that extension ended, the Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocked the order, saying voting should only happen "as permitted."

The issue came after voting locations in Dallas and Williamson counties were restricted to specific precincts. According to voters and lawmakers in those areas, mixups on election sites led to people showing up in places where they couldn't vote.

Crockett speaks on primary

What they're saying:

In her final statement of the night at her watch party in Dallas, Crockett said the push in her county to keep polls open longer resulted in voters being cheated by the system.

"I can tell you now that people have been disenfranchised," Crockett said. "The reason that we knew that there were problems is because we were receiving the phone calls and the emails."

She left the stage saying she would not return Tuesday night, as she did not expect results to be fully available before Wednesday.

Talarico speaks on primary

What they're saying:

Talarico appeared on stage in Austin around midnight to address a crowd before the race was called. He thanked them for a successful grassroots campaign, saying his race was "shocking the nation" on election night.

"The number of Texans who have never voted before but showed up for this election is unprecedented," Talarico said. "The number of independents and Republicans who voted in this Democratic primary is unprecedented. This is proof that there is something happening in Texas."

He left the stage thanking his audience for waiting to hear him speak.