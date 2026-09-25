Texas proclaims Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day to honor late music legend

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed Sept. 25, 2026, as "Dolly Parton Day" (or "9 to 5 Day") in Texas to honor her contributions to early childhood literacy. The observance marks one month since Parton's passing on Aug. 25 and coincides with the annual "Give Like Dolly Day." The honor highlights her Imagination Library, which delivers free books to over 74,500 children across 90 Texas counties.



Gov. Greg Abbott has proclaimed Sept. 25, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day in Texas, honoring the late singer, songwriter and philanthropist’s contributions to early childhood literacy.

'9 to 5 Day' one month after Parton's passing

What we know:

The proclamation says Parton died Aug. 25, exactly one month before the observance. Although the governor’s office did not explicitly explain the date, Abbott and first lady Cecilia Abbott referred to the observance as "9 to 5 Day," an apparent nod to Parton’s hit song.

"Our nation lost a bright light with the passing of the ‘Queen of Country,’ Dolly Parton," Abbott wrote in the proclamation.

The proclamation recognizes Parton’s music career and humanitarian work, including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth to age 5.

Impact of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Texas

Dig deeper:

The Dollywood Foundation reports that more than 74,500 children in Texas receive books through the program and more than 70 local partners operate Imagination Library programs across 90 Texas counties.

"Her philanthropy empowered people, especially through the Imagination Library, which she created to support early literacy and inspire a love of reading," Abbott wrote.

Big picture view:

Sept. 25 is also Give Like Dolly Day, an annual observance supporting local Imagination Library programs.

Abbott and Cecilia Abbott encouraged Texans to observe Dolly Parton Day, or "9 to 5 Day," with appropriate activities and support the libraries and community organizations that help provide books to young Texans.

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