2 people charged with murder after victim dies from overdose: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder after a 19-year-old student died from an overdose.
This is being investigated as Austin's 40th homicide of the year.
What happened?
The backstory:
Police said on June 11, around 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a request for help after a student was found unresponsive in his residence hall at St. Edward's University.
CPR was attempted but the student, later identified as 19-year-old Ethan Westgard, was pronounced dead.
An autopsy was later performed and determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine, alprazolam, buprenorphine, and gabapentin.
Alysia Rodriguez-Mabry, 27
An investigation showed Westguard died as a result of the drugs given to him by Jordan Breck, 22, and Alysia Rodriguez-Mabry, 27.
Both Breck and Rodriguez-Mabry were found and arrested by U.S. Marshals this week.
They were arrested and charged with murder.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.
The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Sept. 17