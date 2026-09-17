2 people charged with murder after victim dies from overdose: APD

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The Brief A 19-year-old student died from an overdose in June An autopsy was performed and determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of several drugs The victim was given the drugs by two people. Those people were arrested and charged with murder this week



Two people were arrested and charged with murder after a 19-year-old student died from an overdose.

This is being investigated as Austin's 40th homicide of the year.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on June 11, around 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a request for help after a student was found unresponsive in his residence hall at St. Edward's University.

CPR was attempted but the student, later identified as 19-year-old Ethan Westgard, was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was later performed and determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine, alprazolam, buprenorphine, and gabapentin.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Alysia Rodriguez-Mabry, 27

An investigation showed Westguard died as a result of the drugs given to him by Jordan Breck, 22, and Alysia Rodriguez-Mabry, 27.

Both Breck and Rodriguez-Mabry were found and arrested by U.S. Marshals this week.

They were arrested and charged with murder.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.