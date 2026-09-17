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2 people charged with murder after victim dies from overdose: APD

By
FOX 7 Austin
Crime and Public Safety
Updated September 17, 2026 5:35 PM CDT Published September 17, 2026 4:32 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old student died from an overdose in June
    • An autopsy was performed and determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of several drugs
    • The victim was given the drugs by two people. Those people were arrested and charged with murder this week

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people were arrested and charged with murder after a 19-year-old student died from an overdose.

This is being investigated as Austin's 40th homicide of the year.

What happened?

The backstory:

Police said on June 11, around 4:42 p.m., officers responded to a request for help after a student was found unresponsive in his residence hall at St. Edward's University.

CPR was attempted but the student, later identified as 19-year-old Ethan Westgard, was pronounced dead. 

An autopsy was later performed and determined the cause of death to be the toxic effects of fentanyl, mitragynine, 7-hydroxymitragynine, alprazolam, buprenorphine, and gabapentin.

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Alysia Rodriguez-Mabry, 27

An investigation showed Westguard died as a result of the drugs given to him by Jordan Breck, 22, and Alysia Rodriguez-Mabry, 27.

Both Breck and Rodriguez-Mabry were found and arrested by U.S. Marshals this week.

They were arrested and charged with murder.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or call 512-472-8477.

The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department press release on Sept. 17

Crime and Public SafetyAustinSt Edward's University