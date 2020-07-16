Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in San Marcos

The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting in San Marcos.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. on July 15 at a 7-Eleven on Wonder World Drive at I-35.

The San Marcos Police Department is assisting with the investigation but no officers from either agency were involved in the shooting.

FOX 7 Austin has learned that a law enforcement officer shot a suspect, who was injured, but is expected to be okay.

It's still not clear what led to the shooting.

