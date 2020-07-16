Texas Rangers investigating shooting involving DPS trooper in San Marcos

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in San Marcos that involved a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper.

It happened around 8 p.m. on July 15 at a 7-Eleven on Wonder World Drive at I-35.

The San Marcos Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

Officials say that the trooper shot a male suspect who was taken to the hospital. The suspect's condition is not known at this time.

It's still not clear what led to the shooting.

Officials say as the investigation is ongoing they will not be releasing any further information at this time.

