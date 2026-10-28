Texas ranked among the top states for finding a job

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The Brief A new WalletHub report puts Texas among the best states to find a job. Texas was eighth on the report, lifted by the economic environment ranking. The Lone Star State ranked 25th for its job market.



Texas ranks among the top states in the nation for finding a job, according to a new report from WalletHub.

WalletHub ranked Texas as the eighth-best place for finding a job. The survey compared all 50 states across 34 indicators of job-market strength and economic health.

Texas was ranked as the number two economic environment and in the middle at 25 for its job market. Texas also ranked second for highest monthly average starting salary, but fell to almost the bottom (48) for time spent working.

Texas job growth ‘well below’ state's historical average

Last week, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas said job growth was slowing in the state.

What they're saying:

"Texas employment declined in September, slowing year-to-date job growth to 0.8 percent, well below the state’s long-running average of 2 percent," said Luis Torres, Dallas Fed senior business economist, in a news release.

The latest Texas Employment Forecast predicts that jobs will increase 0.9 percent in 2026, which is a decrease from the previous month’s forecast.

The forecast also suggests employment will be 14.5 million in December. The statewide unemployment rate has remained at 4.4%.

Texas outpacing national annual job growth rate

Big picture view:

The Texas Workforce Commission released a report earlier this month stating that Texas was outpacing the nation's annual job growth rate by 0.8%. The data highlighted 154,300 non-farm jobs that were added over the past year as a sign of the strength of the Texas economy.

Data compiled by the Texas Workforce Commission showed that 15,800 people joined the workforce in September, but the Dallas Fed’s report notes that the state also lost 18,900 jobs that month.