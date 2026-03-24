Texas ranks among top 15 most stressed states in new study

The Brief Texas ranks as the 15th most stressed state in the U.S. for 2026, driven by heavy workloads and poor health metrics. The state leads the nation in job security, but high stress levels are fueled by the second-longest average workweeks and low credit scores. Louisiana is the most stressed state in the country, while South Dakota ranks as the least stressed for the year.



Everything is bigger in Texas, and according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub, that includes the stress levels of its residents.

Most and least stressed states

By the numbers:

Texas has been ranked as the 15th most stressed state in the nation for 2026. The study compared all 50 states across 40 key indicators of stress, ranging from average hours worked to credit scores and sleep quality.

While Texas performed well in certain economic categories, ranking first in the nation for job security, the state’s overall score was weighed down by heavy workloads and financial strain. Texas tied for the second-highest average number of hours worked per week and ranked fourth for the lowest median credit scores in the country.

Additionally, the Lone Star State struggled in the "Health and Safety" category, ranking 7th worst in the nation, a metric that accounts for the share of the population in fair or poor health and the lack of adequate sleep.

Nationally, the report highlights a sharp divide in stress levels across the American landscape. Louisiana claimed the unenviable title of the most stressed state in the U.S., followed by Kentucky and New Mexico. On the opposite end of the spectrum, South Dakota was named the least stressed state, narrowly edging out Utah and Minnesota.

The top and bottom five rankings from the study are as follows:

Most Stressed States

Louisiana Kentucky New Mexico West Virginia Arkansas

Least Stressed States

South Dakota (50th)

Utah (49th)

Minnesota (48th)

New Hampshire (47th)

Vermont (46th)

WalletHub analysts noted that while personal habits like exercise and hobbies can mitigate stress, geographic location remains a significant factor. States with higher rankings often suffer from higher poverty rates, lower job security, and limited access to mental health professionals.

For Texas, the data suggests a population that is gainfully employed but working long hours and facing significant health-related stressors.