Texas residents, lawmakers at odds over U.S. involvement in Iran

The Brief Texas leaders split over U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran, echoing national divide. Abbott, Paxton back action; Democrats call it illegal without Congress’ approval. DPS, National Guard increase security in Texas amid retaliation fears.



As the United States and Israel continue joint attacks on Iran, Texas locals and political figures have been quick to both support and condemn the operations.

Texas leaders weigh in

What they're saying:

In a statement released on Saturday Governor Abbott said in part:

"Texas stands with President Trump in sending a clear message to Iran: its aggression toward America and the West will no longer be tolerated. These joint operations with our allies in the Middle East are a clear demonstration of American resolve to neutralize threats from rogue regimes that endanger our troops, our allies, and global stability. The Iranian people deserve to be free from the radical dictatorship that has held them captive for too long."

That support for the strikes was echoed by GOP Senate candidates, with Ken Paxton, John Cornyn, and Wesley Hunt all taking to X to voice their praise for the Trump administration.

In a Saturday X post , Attorney General Ken Paxton said the following:

"Thank you President Trump for your courageous leadership. For years, Iran has terrorized the world and threatened our nation's existence, and it's critical that the evil regime is never able to obtain a nuclear weapon. Praying for our brave men and women in uniform."

The same sentiment was expressed by Senator John Cornyn on X:

"For too long, Iran and its tentacles of terror have destabilized the Middle East and waged war on the West and our values. With today’s strikes by U.S. forces led by our Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, there is finally an opening for these dark days to come to an end. It is my hope that the Iranian people, after years of oppression and being ignored by previous Democrat administrations, will finally be free, and I’m proud of the support being provided by President Trump and the United States. May God bless the men and women of our armed forces, our military partners, and all those who stand with us in our mission against the purveyor of terrorism and radical Islam that is the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Congressman Wesley Hunt also posted to the platform , saying:

"This morning, as we wake up and begin our Saturday, there are mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers, wives and husbands stepping into harm’s way. Pray for them. As someone who served in a war zone, who flew combat missions, and who said the Lord’s Prayer before executing those missions, I know the power of prayer. And I know how much it matters when you’re far from home. They need our prayers now. Pray for our President. These are not easy decisions. They are consequential. And in moments like this, bold action requires bold leadership, we have that in President Trump. May God bless America. May God bless the greatest fighting force the world has ever known. And may each and every one of them come home safe."

Democrats oppose involvement

The other side:

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Senate candidates were quick to condemn the United States involvement.

In an X post, Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett criticized President Trump for not gaining the approval of Congress before engaging in strikes on Iran.

"The self-proclaimed "President of peace" is once again starting illegal wars without Congressional authorization. This is not what the American people asked for. Time and time again, Trump has proven that he is not interested in — or capable of — putting "America First." Our soldiers will have to put their lives on the line to defend his reckless decisions. Congress must pass a War Powers Resolution to rein in this dangerous overreach before more damage is done."

Representative James Talarico gave also provided a short reaction on Saturday:

"No more forever wars."

Iranian-Americans speak out

The division in opinion towards the U.S. involvement in strikes in Austin was also present on the streets of Austin.

As bomb sirens sound off in Israel with continued Iranian retaliatory strikes, their effects are felt thousands of miles away in Central Texas.

What they're saying:

"My whole family, parents, uncles, sisters, cousins, everyone is in Israel right now, sitting in shelters," says Rafael Tuval. He left his home country of Israel 26 years ago, but his family still resides there. He’s been communicating with his family through the Telegram app and says their hope outweighs their fear.

"People are afraid. There are alarms all the time. Missiles are falling in Israel. But at the end of the day, I think that the people of Israel are really strong, and we believe that we need to finish the work."

For Rafael, he sees U.S. military intervention as the only option left on the table after stalled negotiations with Iran.

"We cannot let Iran threaten the world with a nuclear war. That's it, it's as simple as that. I think we did the right thing. It's about time. This is what I have to say, it’s about time.

Some residents oppose war

But not everyone in the Austin area agrees, as the U.S’s involvement in the Middle East has left a bad taste in the mouth of some.

The other side:

"Everyone still remembers what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan, where we went there with the best of intentions, and we just ended up being involved in a decades-long war that cost millions of Iraqi lives and thousands of American servicemen's lives," said PJ Cornell, a member of the Texas branch of the American Communist Party, which protested outside the Capitol on Saturday in response to the strikes on Iran.

"We’re just you know, getting involved in everything and a lot of things we probably shouldn't be involved in but you know, it's the leadership and that's what they're doing and you know whether, it's legitimate or as a distraction, it's just shocking and sad," said Brandon Stricker, who was visiting Austin from Dallas.

After strikes initially began in Iran, Trump briefly spoke to Iranians in a speech posted to Truth Social saying in part, "Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach."

"I really hope that right now they have enough power and enough courage to change things. It's time for revolution in Iran," said Rafael.

"I’m definitely not for any war of any kind. A lot of innocent people are going to get hurt and die. But that's kind of how it is these days," Brandon Stricker told FOX 7.

As part of his statement, Governor Abbott said he ordered Texas DPS and the National Guard to increase security at key sites in the state, including energy facilities, ports, and the southern border in case of Iranian retaliation.