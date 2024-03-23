Texas school bus crash: Classes canceled Monday for Tom Green Elementary

Classes have been canceled for Tom Green Elementary School after a student and a man were killed in a major crash in Bastrop County on Friday afternoon.

The crash involved a Hays CISD school bus, a concrete truck and another vehicle. The bus carrying 44 Tom Green pre-K students and 11 adults had been returning from a field trip to the Capital of Texas Zoo.

One student on the bus and a man in a third vehicle involved in the crash were killed according to Texas DPS. There were also several injuries inside the school bus.

Tom Green Elementary principal Jennifer Hanna said in a letter to parents and staff Saturday that three staff members and two students are still in the hospital, and they are still trying to reach out to nine students' families for updates.

One staff member is expected to be released from the hospital soon and two will have much more extensive recoveries ahead, Hanna said.

The two students in the hospital also appear to be doing well and primarily are remaining there for observation prior to release, Hanna said.

Hays CISD announced on Saturday afternoon that classes will be canceled for Monday, March 25 for Tom Green Elementary.

The campus will be open for students and staff who want to voluntarily seek counseling services. The district will be providing specialized crisis and trauma counselors from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Students in need of transportation to attend counseling can call the school to coordinate ride services.

The campus will resume a normal school schedule on Tuesday, March 26.

The school board meeting scheduled for Monday, March 25 has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Read the full letter from Principal Hanna below:

A Message from Tom Green Principal Jennifer Hanna

Emailed to Tom Green Parents and Staff 5:00 p.m., March 23, 2024, 5:00 p.m.

Dear Hornet Family,

The pain we continue to feel today is profound and there remain no words that can capture the depth of our grief. As we come to terms with this tragedy, it is crucial that we stand together as a community, supporting one another as we navigate through this difficult period.

I have some information I want to share with you regarding Monday. We have cancelled the regular school day on March 25, 2024; however, we will be open for students and staff members who want to seek counseling services on a voluntary basis. We will have specialized crisis and trauma counselors available to help from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Students who may need transportation to attend counseling may call the school to coordinate ride services. We will resume a normal school schedule on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

As of mid-day, we still had three staff members and two students known to be in the hospital. We have nine students whose families we are still trying to contact for an update. For our staff members, one is expected to be released soon and two will have much more extensive recoveries ahead. Of the two students in the hospital for whom we have an update, both appear to be doing well and remain primarily for observation prior to their anticipated releases in the near future.

So many of you have been asking how you can help. One of our former teachers, Molly Andrews, who is a community member and member of our campus leadership team, has set up a GoFundMe account. The money raised will be used to help students and staff with expenses related to healing, off-setting funeral expenses for the student who passed away, and other unexpected expenses incurred by families affected by the accident. To help, please visit: https://gofund.me/a3c4c9e8.

Regarding personal belongings left on the bus or lost at the crash site, we will be working directly with those on the bus to return personal belongings, including cell phones, as soon as possible.

In the days and weeks ahead, we will face a long road of healing and recovery. Let us come together to provide comfort and solace to one another, offering a shoulder to lean on and listening ear for those who need it most. During this time, I encourage each and every one of you to prioritize self-care and seek support if needed. Please do not hesitate to reach out to me if you need assistance or support in any way.

As we mourn the loss of our student and support those who are injured, let us remember the strength of our community and the bonds that unite us. Together, we will find the strength to heal. Together, we are Hornet strong.

Jennifer