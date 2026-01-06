3 Austin ISD elementary schools targeted in social media threat flagged by FBI

article

The Brief 3 Austin ISD elementary schools named in social media threat The threat targeted 14 schools across Texas and included a photo of a masked person with firearms. The schools will have an "increased police presence" during the investigation.



Three Austin ISD elementary schools will have an increased police presence due to a social media threat targeting multiple schools across Texas.

What we know:

Austin ISD says in a letter to parents that the FBI notified Austin ISD police about the threat which targeted 14 schools across the state including:

Andrews Elementary

Baranoff Elementary

Barrington Elementary

There was no specific date or time mentioned in the threat, but the post includes a photo of a masked person with firearms.

The campuses will have an increased police presence during the investigation, says AISD.

The district says AISD police is in "direct communication" with the local FBI office to get more information and help as needed.

What you can do:

AISD is asking parents to remind their students never to share online threats, but instead report them to a trusted adult.

AISD is also reminding students, staff and families to report all suspicious activity to AISD police's non-emergency line at 512-414-1703.