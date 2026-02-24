Texas Secretary of State voting update: March 3 Primary Election Guide

article

The Brief Over one million Texans have already cast ballots during the first week of early voting, which continues through Friday, Feb. 27. Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, with polls open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; voters must present a valid photo ID to participate. Voters are urged to use VoteTexas.gov to confirm registration, find polling locations, and review allowed materials like printed sample ballots.



As early voting continues across Texas for the March 3 Primary Election, Secretary of State Jane Nelson provided an update on voter participation and encouraged Texans to rely on official election information as Election Day approaches.

Dates and deadlines for Texas Primary Election

What we know:

Election Day is Tuesday, March 3, with voting hours statewide being 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Early voting began on Feb. 17 and will continue through Friday, Feb. 27, as more than a million Texans have cast ballots during the first week of early voting, according to Secretary of State Jane Nelson.

"Visit VoteTexas.gov to find your polling location, review voting requirements, and make sure you’re ready to cast your ballot with confidence," said Nelson.

Voter ID Requirements and Polling Place Rules

By visiting VoteTexas.gov or by contacting your local county election office:

Voters can confirm their registration status

Locate their polling place

Review ID requirements

Options for voters who do not possess and cannot reasonably obtain one of the approved forms

When arriving at a polling place, voters will be asked in which party’s primary they wish to participate.

Official resources for the March 3 Primary Election

What they're saying:

Secretary Nelson reminds Texans that a photo ID is required when voting in person and Texas law prohibits the use of cell phones or other wireless communications devices inside the voting room.

Written notes and/or printed sample ballots for reference, are allowed into the voting room if needed.

Nelson also emphasized that voters should rely on trusted, official sources rather than informal or incomplete information.

"Whether you have already voted or plan to vote on March 3, reviewing official election information before voting helps you be prepared and have a smooth voting experience," said Secretary Nelson. "As Election Day approaches, the best way to prepare is by checking trusted, official sources."

What you can do:

For more information about early voting, Election Day voting, or key deadlines, voters are encouraged to visit VoteTexas.gov or call 1-800-252-VOTE for official assistance.