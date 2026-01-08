Texas sees surge in influenza cases

The Brief Influenza cases are on the rise in Texas It is likely be attributed to mutations in the main influenza A virus that's circulating



Nationwide, more than half of all states are currently experiencing very high occurrences of influenza-like illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including Texas.

"We look at the number of hospitalizations reported due to flu, the number of deaths due to flu, and really, most of those metrics at this point are going up and rising pretty quickly," said Chris Van Deusen, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

In the last full week of 2025, influenza-like illnesses in Texas were the cause of 24,740 emergency department visits statewide — accounting for approximately 9% of total visits.

That's up from 13,838 emergency department visits during the same time frame last year, which accounted for approximately 6% of total visits.

This season's spike in flu cases can likely be attributed to mutations in the main influenza A virus that's circulating, according to Van Deusen.

"This year is a little different than it has been in the past. There's a subclade K, so there have been some significant mutations in the virus, and anytime we see that, it likely leads to the flu shot being a bit less effective."

Depending on whether the predominant strain matches expectations, it determines how effective the seasonal vaccine is, typically falling in the 40 - 60% range.

Van Deusen says that means this season's flu shot may be less effective at preventing mild infections, but he says the vaccine still provides vital protection against developing more serious complications that could result in hospitalization or death.

That's why he says getting the flu shot is still the best way to protect yourself and others. And if you haven't gotten one yet, he says it's not too late, as there is still plenty more flu season left to go.

"We're not at the peak yet, even once we get to the peak, there's still half of the flu season left to go. And still, you know, just as many people who will get sick with the flu as have already gotten sick," said Van Deusen.

In addition to getting a flu shot, the CDC recommends you avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, washing your hands often, and staying home when sick in order to stay healthy this season.