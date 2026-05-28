GOP Senate campaign arm scrubs anti-Paxton posts following runoff win

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The Brief The National Republican Senatorial Committee has removed negative posts about Ken Paxton following Paxton's runoff victory Tuesday. The NRSC is the campaign arm of Senate Republicans and backed Sen. John Cornyn in the primary and runoff. In a statement following Tuesday night's results, the NRSC went after Democratic nominee James Talarico and touted the success of President Donald Trump in Texas.



The National Republican Senatorial Committee has seemingly erased all negative content against Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton following his runoff victory over Sen. John Cornyn.

The NRSC, Senate Republicans' campaign arm, backed Cornyn in the primary runoff. On Wednesday, several posts made on the NRSC website against Paxton were redirected to a "404" page.

Among the posts deleted, a post titled "Ken Paxton's Lies and Incompetence Keep Piling Up," which references an Associated Press report that Paxton claimed three homes in Texas as primary residences. A preview of the post shows up in online searches and the link redirects to a 404 error. However, archived versions of the post can be accessed.

Another post from July 2025 is an NRSC statement after Paxton's estranged wife, Angela, filed for divorce.

"What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting," NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez said at the time. "No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time."

The post's preview is still available when searched online, but the post is also redirected to a 404 page.

Still active on the NRSC website are posts supporting Cornyn, like a statement from NRSC chair Tim Scott following the March primaries.

"This race was always headed to a runoff, and Senator John Cornyn is positioned to win it. Tonight proved it. As the campaign moves forward, voters will see a proven conservative who wins tough fights and delivers results for Texas," Scott said in March.

NRSC statement on Texas Senate race

The NRSC did release a statement following Tuesday's election, choosing to target Paxton's opponent, James Talarico, and past election results in the state instead of putting their support behind Paxton.

What they're saying:

"A state President Trump won by nearly 14 points isn’t going to elect James Talarico — a radical leftist who thinks God is nonbinary and that Texas should be a welcome mat for illegals. He is the most dangerous flank of the far left. Texas isn’t swapping brisket for open borders," Regional Press Secretary Samantha Cantrell said.

The NRSC did not respond to a request for comment before this story was published.

Paxton, Talarico exchange attack ads on day after runoff

Paxton and Talarico wasted no time going after each other following Tuesday's election, with both sending messages to each other that night.

What they're saying:

"He is a threat to our way of life and our values. He is a vegan who thinks God is nonbinary and there are six biological sexes," Paxton said.

"It's hard to imagine someone more radical than that. No matter what he says or how much he raises, the reality is James Talarico is going to be nothing more than a puppet for Chuck Schumer and the national Democrats."

The other side:

Talarico called Paxton "the most corrupt politician in America" shortly after the AP called the race in Paxton's favor on Tuesday.

"Something just happened in Texas," Talarico began the video. "The most corrupt politician in America just became the Republican nominee for the United States Senate."

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Both candidates released new campaign ads on Wednesday attacking each other.