Bomb threat at Texas State University cleared; all students safe

Texas State University has given the all clear after an "unsubstantiated bomb threat" prompted building evacuations on Monday.

According to Texas State, around 6:50 p.m., five buildings were evacuated: Butler Hall, College Inn, Derrick Hall, Jackson Hall, and Tower Hall. They said the evacuations were out of an abundance of caution as police investigate.

About 30 minutes later, the school said the threat was determined to be unfounded, and gave the all clear. Students are now able to go to their resident halls.

According to university police, all students are safe.