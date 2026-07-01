Texas State University officially joins PAC-12 Conference

The Brief Texas State University officially became a member of the PAC-12 Conference The move comes as the university invests heavily in its future, with nearly $150 million committed to facilities and infrastructure since 2022 and more projects already on the drawing board The University also added a new sport, an NCAA Division 1 Gymnastics program, the first in the state of Texas



Texas State University is entering a new era. On Wednesday, the Bobcats officially became a member of the PAC-12 Conference.

As the school celebrates its new conference home, it is also expanding its athletics program.

Across Texas State University’s campus, new PAC-12 logos have popped up on buildings and light posts. It is the beginning of a new chapter for the University.

What they're saying:

Texas State is officially a full member of the PAC-12, joining Oregon State, Washington State, Utah State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Gonzaga, and Boise State.

"I think with the rebuild, we’ll see something pretty cool," Texas State University Senior Asa Wolfe said.

Students said the conference move is proof the university is heading in the right direction.

"I think we’re getting up there and this is like raising the stakes a little bit, so I think it will be a great deal for us," Texas State University Senior Chloe Rivera said.

Students said with more national exposure comes hope for even greater opportunities.

"It’s exciting to see that we’re going to bigger places. I’m excited to see more challenges for the team and see what we can actually do because we have been performing a lot better lately," Texas State University Senior Wyatt Price said.

New gymnastics program

Dig deeper:

The move comes as the university invests heavily in its future, with nearly $150 million committed to facilities and infrastructure since 2022 and more projects already on the drawing board.

The University is not stopping at a new conference, it is also adding a new sport, an NCAA Division 1 Gymnastics program, the first in the state of Texas.

"Texas State is proud to offer these student athletes the opportunity to compete at the highest collegiate level while staying in their home state," Texas State University President Kelly Damphouss said.

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On Tuesday, the University announced the first head coach for the program, Sarah Brown.

"There is a palpable culture of support here, and because of that, I know this program is not just going to grow, it's going to thrive," Brown said.

Brown comes to San Marcos after nine seasons as the head coach at Penn State and led the team to multiple NCAA Regional appearances and in 2024 was named the WCGA Northeast Region Head Coach of the Year.

"What separated Sarah for us was her passion, her vision, her energy, and her belief in what we can do here as bobcats with our gymnastics program. From the very first conversation we had, she embraced the opportunity, not just to coach this team, but to build this program, to establish a culture, to recruit exceptional young women and create something that’s going to make all of us very proud," Texas State University Athletics Director Don Coryell said.

What's next:

The gymnastics program is set to start competition in 2028.

Texas State University’s first Pac‑12 football game is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026, when the Bobcats travel to play at Texas.