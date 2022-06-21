Texas store clerk arrested on multiple counts of selling alcohol to minors

article

A convenience store clerk in Lee County was arrested and charged with multiple counts of selling alcohol to minors following an investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC).

Deepak Sidgel, 39, of Pflugerville, was booked into the Lee County Jail on June 14 for four counts of Sales of Alcohol – Minor. He was later released after posting a $7,500 bond.

Sidgel worked at the Lexington Food Mart on Highway 77 in Lexington. The convenience store has been the subject of multiple investigations for improper alcohol sales, according to TABC.

TABC says Sidgel, who has been arrested previously in connection with one of those investigations, now faces a total of five counts of selling alcohol to minors.

"Any resident with information on illegal alcohol sales at a business is asked to contact TABC," said Maj. Oliver Johnson of TABC’s Central Texas regional enforcement office. "Public involvement is critical when it comes to identifying businesses that place the community’s safety at risk. Tips from the public play a major role in holding businesses accountable and keeping Texans safe."

Businesses that sell alcohol to any person younger than 21 could face a fine or suspension of their license to sell alcohol, with repeat violations resulting in permanent cancellation of the business’s liquor license. Employees of the business who sell alcohol to minors could also face a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and one year in jail.

Anyone with information on the ongoing case is asked to contact TABC by emailing complaints@tabc.texas.gov or calling 888-THE-TABC.