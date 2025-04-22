Texas Strip steak? Lawmakers consider renaming New York Strip

The Brief State lawmakers are in a beef over renaming the New York Strip steak Some lawmakers want to change the name to Texas Strip steak The debate has mixed reactions



State lawmakers are in a beef over renaming the New York Strip steak.

On Tuesday, members of a Senate Committee passed legislation that would require the State Agriculture Department to call the cut a "Texas Strip steak."

The backstory:

A political beef has brought about a surprising debate: Should New York Strip steaks be renamed as Texas Strips?

Senate Concurrent Resolution 46 directs the state Department of Agriculture to promote the name, Texas strip steak.

The Senate Administration Committee put the resolution on its Tuesday agenda. The legislative tribute to the Texas beef industry was filed by Midland Republican Ken Sparks.

SCR 46 was approved with four members voting for the resolution and one member listed as Not Voting. The legislation was sent to the full Senate for consideration.

Local perspective:

Erin Long would like to keep the name as is.

"I'm a sucker for something like the original," said Long.

Two men walking along Congress Ave. liked the switch to Texas.

"Because it's Texas, everything's bigger in Texas," said one of the men.

What's next:

A House bill, HCR 101, serves up another meaty debate. The Resolution names the Tomahawk Steak as the official steak of Texas.

It has cleared the full House and is currently awaiting a Senate hearing.

Austin Meat Market owner reacts to debate

What they're saying:

In a way, SCR 46 also recognizes small businesses like the Austin Meat Market.

Shop owner A.J. Abdul Jamal explained why he supports the name change.

"I think because number one, we are in the capital of Texas, Austin, and I believe you know like one of the best cuts in beef, it comes from Texas to the whole USA, so we need to define some cuts in the name of the state, which is Texas," said Abdul Jamal.

Strip steaks are cut from a large block of beef. Jamal pointed out how on one side there is the Tinder Loin, the full cut is a T-bone, and the large portion on the right is the Strip.

It's unclear who came up with the name New York Strip steak, but the popular serving dates back to the 1800s. Some consider tenderloins, ribeyes, and T-bones to be better cuts of meat.

Rebranding the strip could help move it to the top of some menus.

"We want to start marketing like a Texas strip," said Jamal.

New Yorker reacts to debate

The other side:

Todd Shapiro, the owner of the Albany War Room Tavern in upstate New York, considers the renaming idea a waste of time.

"They're worried about renaming a steak. Are they out of their mind? Not going to happen, forget about it," said Shapiro.

A cease-and-desist letter was sent to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, according to Shapiro. He is still considering filing a class action lawsuit because Shapiro claims a name change will hurt his business.

"You know, it's not so much if it's a Texas cow or a cow coming from New Jersey or a Jersey steer. It's about the cook, the preparation, the style, the meat quality. It's called the New York Strip," said Shapiro.

A sit-down face-to-face dinner to work things out is a consideration for Shapiro, but he says all attempts to contact Patrick have failed.

"I'll bring a dozen New Yorkers down there. We'd love to sit down with the lieutenant governor. You guys want to set it up. That's great. But I got to tell you something: we're not looking to hurt anyone. All we want to do is keep our businesses alive, keep the economy alive, sell New York strips," said Shapiro.