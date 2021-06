article

Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is resigning this week.

Guzman was appointed in 2009 by then-Gov. Rick Perry.

She is the first Hispanic woman on the all-Republican court.

Guzman won a full six-year term in 2010 and was re-elected in 2016.

She did not say why she’s stepping down but there is speculation that she may run for another office next year.

Gov. Greg Abbott will appoint her replacement.