Expand / Collapse search

Texas Supreme Court will take weeks to review request to expel Democrats who left state

By
Published  August 13, 2025 1:46pm CDT
Texas Politics
FOX 7 Austin
article

Photo: Julius Shieh (FOX 7 Austin)

The Brief

    • The Texas Supreme Court set a timeline for cases asking for Democratic lawmakers that left the state to be expelled.
    • Both sides will need briefings filed by Sept. 4.
    • Gov. Abbott is asking for Rep. Gene Wu to be expelled from the Texas House.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Supreme Court has granted a request for an expedited brief and review period on whether Democrats who left the state and broke quorum can be expelled from their seats, but not as fast as Gov. Greg Abbott requested.

When Abbott initially filed for the Supreme Court to remove Democratic Caucus Leader Rep. Gene Wu from office last week, he asked for a decision to be made by Friday.  The court waited until Monday and then set a schedule for briefs to be filed, while combining the case with a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is seeking to expel Wu and 12 other Democrats from office.

Abbott and Paxton claim that by leaving the state during the special session, lawmakers have abandoned their office.

Abbott has also suggested that Democrats accepted money to leave the state, which he said was bribery.

Related

AG Paxton accuses Beto O'Rourke's org. of illegally funding quorum break
article

AG Paxton accuses Beto O'Rourke's org. of illegally funding quorum break

Paxton said Wednesday that any "Democrat coward" found to have taken a "Beto Bribe" in an attempt to prevent the mid-decade redrawing of congressional districts will be held accountable.

The court has instead set a three-week timeline for both sides to file their briefs with final responses to be filed by Sept. 4.

Abbott touted the decision as a victory on X.

"Closer to consequences for Texas Democrats running away from their duties and spending the summer in California and Illinois," Abbott said.

Texas House Democrats leave state to break quorum

The backstory:

Dozens of House Democrats left the state on Aug. 3 to prevent passage of a redrawn congressional map that Republicans hope will bring five additional seats during the midterm elections.

Democrats have opposed the idea of mid-decade redistricting as a power grab from Republicans. The move by Texas leaders has brought threats of retaliatory redistricting from blue states, including California and New York, to add more Democratic seats.

Can Democrats break quorum?

In 2021, the Texas Supreme Court ruled that the Texas Constitution allows for quorum breaks, but also allows for consequences to bring members back.

The Source: Information in this article comes from filings in the Texas Supreme Court.

Texas PoliticsTexas