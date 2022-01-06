Texas Task Force on Concert Safety holds meeting in San Antonio

The Texas Task Force on Concert Safety held a meeting in San Antonio this week. This was the task force's fifth meeting overall, as well as the third in-person meeting.

The task force was launched on November 10 in response to the tragedy at Astroworld Festival in Houston that killed 10 concertgoers and injured over 300. As a result of the tragedy, the families of the victims and those who were injured have filed multiple lawsuits against Travis Scott, his entities, Live Nation, and others.

The task force is led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and consists of safety experts, law enforcement, firefighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others.

The latest meeting in San Antonio was hosted by the Alamodome. Conversations held reportedly included the mass gathering permit process, noting that there is a potential need to assist counties in drafting such a document in areas where one is not currently in place.

Venues also expressed the importance of actively engaging with promoters, as well as breaking down the challenges and processes of shutting down an event that is in-progress. Further discussion pertained to crowd management, event safety, and emergency response.

The task force is holding these meetings to analyze concert safety and develop ways to enhance security at live music events in Texas, according to a press release.

Following these meetings, the task force will produce a report of recommendations and strategies to ensure concert safety and protect concertgoers.

