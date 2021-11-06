Houston police chief 'expressed concern' to Travis Scott, head of security prior to Astroworld performance
Houston’s police chief says he expressed concerns about safety to Travis Scott before the rapper performed at a sold-out music festival where eight people were killed in a crush of fans.
Travis Scott, Live Nation face more than a dozen lawsuits over deadly Astroworld event
More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed by concertgoers who were caught up in deadly chaos as rapper Travis Scott performed over the weekend at Astroworld.
‘We want rage’: 2015 video shows Travis Scott hyping crowd at Lollapalooza
Footage from Travis Scott’s 2015 Lollapalooza performance shows the rapper calling to his audience, chanting “we want rage” as crowd-goers can be seen rushing the barricade.
Travis Scott will cover Astroworld victims' funeral expenses, offer therapy to festival attendees
The rapper previously vowed to do everything he can to assist the victims of the Astroworld Festival tragedy
Was the Astroworld tragedy that left 8 dead preventable?
Police have launched a criminal investigation, examining the safety of barriers and crowd control procedures. ATCEMS said a surge like this was completely preventable.
THE VICTIMS: What we know about the 8 lives lost in the Astroworld tragedy
Tears continue to fall for loved ones lost from the deadly celebrations at Astroworld Festival, where eight people died and hundreds of attendees were seriously injured.
Petition to remove Travis Scott from Coachella lineup gaining support
A petition calling for the removal of Travis Scott from the lineup of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which the rapper is set to headline in April, is gaining support.
Travis Scott 'encouraged culture of violence' in May tweet, complaint alleges
Manuel Souza attended Astroworld Festival and suffered 'serious bodily injuries,' lawsuit says
North Texas man dies protecting fiancée from crowd at Astroworld Festival, family says
A Euless man was one of eight killed Friday evening in Houston when the sold out Astroworld Festival crowd surged the stage, causing mass panic.
Travis Scott to refund all Astroworld attendees following deadly crowd mishap: report
The decision comes after eight people died in what authorities are calling a "mass casualty” event among the more than 50,000 attendees.
Rapper Roddy Ricch says he's donating Astroworld festival earnings to families of victims
Ricch was one of the performers at the festival on Friday
FOX 7 Discussion: Security expert on Astroworld tragedy
Steve Ou, operations manager at Drogue Inc. in Austin, joins John Krinjak to give his insight on the Astroworld tragedy.
Austin city leaders to look over safety plans after Astroworld tragedy
Austin city leaders are evaluating event safety plans after eight people died and hundreds were injured at Astroworld Music Fest in Houston.
ASU student recalls near death experience at deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston
An Arizona State University student says she was nearly killed at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston on Nov. 5 when the crowd began to surge toward the stage. Eight people died as a result, and she thanks a stranger for saving her life.
Travis Scott, Drake sued over Astroworld concert incident
The two performers were accused of inciting the crowd, which eventually turned deadly.
Mourning starts for loved ones lost as officials investigate Astroworld deaths
Loved ones are still reeling as officials work to determine how eight people and several hundred attendees were injured during Astroworld celebrations hosted by rapper Travis Scott.
Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'
Kylie Jenner, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims of the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston.
What happened at Travis Scott concert: How crowd surges can kill people
The crowd deaths at Astroworld Music Festival add to the long list of people who have been crushed at a major event. Here’s a look at how that happens.
Survivors of the Astroworld Festival tragedy tell their stories, 'It was very bad'
Fans recalled the horrific moments at Astroworld, where eight people died and several hundred attendees were injured.
The Latest: At least 8 dead, several others injured during Astroworld music festival, officials say
At least eight people died during the late-night celebrations of Travis Scott's third annual music festival Astroworld, according to Houston officials, and several other people were injured.