Travis County judge grants injunction against state transgender youth health care ban; state appeals

A Travis County district judge granted an injunction against Texas' transgender youth health care ban, temporarily blocking the ban from going into effect.

The Texas district court announced the decision following a hearing last week on Senate Bill 14, the state law that bans transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming health care.

The Office of the Attorney General appealed the injunction, staying the ruling pending a decision by the Texas Supreme Court.

The law would go into effect on Sept. 1 and ban what opponents call necessary and life-saving medical care for the treatment of gender dysphoria.

Attorneys came to court last Tuesday and Wednesday to argue in support of the injunction. The court agreed that SB 14 likely violates the Texas Constitution by "infringing upon the fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the care, custody and control of their children," as well as infringing upon doctors' occupational freedom and discriminating against transgender youth, per a press release from Lambda Legal, a firm working on the case.