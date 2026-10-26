Austin airport braces for potentially record-breaking travel day post-Formula 1

The Brief Austin-Bergstrom preparing for thousands of visitors heading home after Formula 1 weekend Monday could be a record-breaking day for the airport Last year AUS set an all-time record of 45,043 passengers screened by TSA in a single day



After a packed Formula 1 weekend in Austin, thousands of visitors are heading home, and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is preparing for what could be its busiest day on record.

Airport officials say Monday, Oct. 26 is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year, with tens of thousands of passengers making their way through security following the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

By the numbers:

Last year, the airport set an all-time record when 45,043 passengers were screened by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in a single day. Officials say this year’s post-race travel rush could match or even surpass that number.

"We don’t have a projection for Monday just yet, but last year we set an all-time new record for passenger count of 45,043 people screened by TSA," said Jim Reynolds, senior public information specialist. "And by all accounts, we expect that number to be very similar on Monday, if not record-breaking."

Airport prepares for surge in travelers

What they're saying:

To help manage the crowds, airport officials have activated a Department Operations Center, bringing together employees from across the airport to respond to any issues that may arise during the busy travel period.

Additional volunteers are also stationed throughout the terminal to help passengers find their gates, baggage claim and other airport services.

Despite ongoing construction projects, Reynolds said travelers should not experience any construction-related disruptions while moving through the airport.

Passengers may notice work on the airport’s new Yellow Garage, which is expected to add approximately 7,000 parking spaces when completed.

What travelers need to know

What you can do:

With larger crowds expected, airport officials are encouraging passengers to allow extra time before their flights.

Travelers should arrive at least two and a half hours before domestic departures and three hours before international flights.

Airport officials are also reminding drivers that both the upper departures level and lower arrivals level can be used for passenger pickups and drop-offs.

That means drivers can choose whichever level is less congested, regardless of whether they are picking someone up or dropping them off.

For additional travel information, passengers can visit the airport’s official website.

What's next:

The airport has not yet released an official passenger projection for Monday. Whether the travel rush sets a new record will depend on the final TSA screening numbers.