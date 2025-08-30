Texas vs Ohio State: Fans fill Ohio Stadium for season opener

The Brief Texas Longhorns took on Ohio State Buckeyes in season opener Despite late 4th quarter TD, Longhorns fell to Ohio State 14-7 Fans in both teams' colors filled the stadium to mark a new season of college football



The No. 1 Texas Longhorns went up against the defending national champs, No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, in Columbus Saturday.

The season opener was a rematch after the Buckeyes handed the Longhorns a loss in the Cotton Bowl, 28-14.

Despite a late score in the fourth quarter for the Longhorns after three scoreless quarters, the Buckeyes won 14-7.

GAME COVERAGE: Texas scores late in 4th, but falls to Ohio State 14-7

Glen Powell at Longhorns game

What they're saying:

Fans of both teams were out in full force at Ohio Stadium, known locally as "The Shoe".

The sights and sounds of an incredible start to the 2025 college football season began early with tailgating and pregame activities outside the stadium.

"Ohio has been welcoming. They’ve been giving me the horns down everywhere I go and that’s just a sign of love. That just means they love us," said a UT alum from Dallas.

UT Austin alumni from graduating classes of all decades made the trip to support the burnt orange and white.

"We’ve loved the city, loved to see this iconic stadium, and it’s a great matchup. We’re really excited to see the 'Horns open up the season," said another UT alum.

Tens of thousands of people piled inside to watch from the stands while others hosted watch parties at the parking garages across the street.

Looking down below was a sea of red.

"National Championship last year, looking to repeat. You know, it’s a great day. Down with the 'Horns," said one Ohio State fan flashing the "horns down".

The sold-out season opener featured a tribute to legendary Ohio State coach Lee Corso, who donned the head of his beloved mascot Brutus Buckeye in his final headgear pick. Corso retired from ESPN's College GameDay program after 38 years.

Also in attendance to support the Longhorns were actors Glen Powell and Matthew McConaughey.

"We just want to make sure that we show our Texas pride out here. Let them know what we stand for," said another UT Austin fan ahead of the game.