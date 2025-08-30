LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas takes on No. 3 Ohio State in season opener

The Brief Texas takes on Ohio State in season opener Game is QB Arch Manning's third collegiate start, first during road game/versus ranked opponent



All eyes are on Columbus as No. 1 Texas takes on the defending national champions, No. 3 Ohio State, in Saturday's season opener.

The game is live on FOX 7 Austin and on the FOX One app, FOX Sports.com and the FOX Sports App.

Live Updates

11:10 a.m.

The Longhorns have run out on the field with Head Coach Steve Sarkissian.

10:40 a.m.

QB Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns are in the stadium, walking past FOX 7 Austin's Dennis de la Pena.

Ohio State vs Texas

The backstory:

This will be the fifth game between the Buckeyes and the Longhorns, with their last meeting being the College Football Playoff semifinal in January at the Cotton Bowl.

The Cotton Bowl was the two teams' first meeting since 2009.

Texas vs Ohio State past results:

Jan. 10, 2025: Ohio State 28, Texas 14 (Arlington, TX)

Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21 (Glendale, AZ)

Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7 (Austin, TX)

Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22 (Columbus, OH)

In the 232 days since the Cotton Bowl, 26 players from that game were selected in the NFL draft (Ohio State 14, Texas 12) with only 17 of the 44 combined starters on offense and defense for both sides returning, says the Associated Press.

The Longhorns have made 50 appearances at No. 1 in the AP poll, but this is the first time as the nation’s preseason No. 1.

It will be the fourth time the AP’s top-ranked team has met the previous season’s national champion in the opener. The last time was 1988, when Miami blanked No. 1 Florida State 31-0.

Arch Manning will be making his third collegiate start in Saturday's opener against Ohio State's Julian Sayin, who is making his first start. This is also Manning's first career start against a ranked opponent and first start on the road.

According to the AP, Texas has won 11 consecutive true road games, including five against ranked opponents. They have not lost on an opponent's home turf since 2022.