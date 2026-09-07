Texas vs Texas State: Fans deal with extreme heat at DKR Stadium

The Brief Football fans filled DKR Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, for the Texas vs Texas State game Temperatures at kickoff were 102, with a 105 heat index ATCEMS transported 13 patients from the game to area hospitals, 3 possibly heat-related cases



At the Texas vs. Texas State game on Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff meant peak heat, leaving fans to handle the extreme heat while watching their Longhorns and Bobcats play.

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By the numbers:

According to FOX 7 meteorologist Zack Shields, it was 102 degrees, with a heat index of 105.

Austin-Travis County EMS says they transported 13 patients from the game to hospitals for a number of complaints.

They say three of those could be heat-related, but others had symptoms that could be related to other medical issues.

What you can do:

ATCEMS is reminding people that August and September are the hottest parts of the year.

The agency shared the following heat safety tips:

Pre-hydrate before going outdoors.

Eat good, full meals.

Dress in light colored, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a hat and sunscreen.

Hydrate frequently while in the heat, and for the remainder of the day.

Take frequent breaks in the shade or AC.

Avoid using alcohol or caffeine, as they will increase the likelihood of dehydration.

Limit strenuous activities outdoors to the early mornings, or late in the evening.

Learn the signs & symptoms of heat-related illness, and how to help.