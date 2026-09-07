Texas vs Texas State: Fans deal with extreme heat at DKR Stadium
AUSTIN, Texas - At the Texas vs. Texas State game on Saturday, a 2:30 p.m. kickoff meant peak heat, leaving fans to handle the extreme heat while watching their Longhorns and Bobcats play.
By the numbers:
According to FOX 7 meteorologist Zack Shields, it was 102 degrees, with a heat index of 105.
Austin-Travis County EMS says they transported 13 patients from the game to hospitals for a number of complaints.
They say three of those could be heat-related, but others had symptoms that could be related to other medical issues.
What you can do:
ATCEMS is reminding people that August and September are the hottest parts of the year.
The agency shared the following heat safety tips:
- Pre-hydrate before going outdoors.
- Eat good, full meals.
- Dress in light colored, loose-fitting clothing, and wear a hat and sunscreen.
- Hydrate frequently while in the heat, and for the remainder of the day.
- Take frequent breaks in the shade or AC.
- Avoid using alcohol or caffeine, as they will increase the likelihood of dehydration.
- Limit strenuous activities outdoors to the early mornings, or late in the evening.
- Learn the signs & symptoms of heat-related illness, and how to help.
The Source: Information in this report comes from meteorologist Zack Shields and ATCEMS