The Brief "Catastrophic flooding event" in Kerry County Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it can confirm people have died Mayor of Kerrville makes disaster declaration



The Kerr County Sheriff's Office is calling flooding in Kerr County "catastrophic" and says it can confirm that some people have died.

What they're saying:

Kerr County Sheriff's Office says it will not release any information about fatalities until next of kin are notified.

It says it is working with a wide variety of local and state agencies to respond to calls and rescues.

The Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department are evacuating residents and Walmart, located at 2106 Junction Highway, is being used as a temporary reunification center.

First United Methodist Church at 321 Thompson Drive has been established as a shelter for those displaced.

Multiple roads and streets are flooding and are flooded in town including:

Arcadia Loop

Most of Thompson Drive

Guadalupe Street

Lowry Street

Herzog and Loop 13

Rio Robles

Riverside Drive

Portions of Broadway

The mayor of Kerrville has made a disaster declaration.

Kerrville Fire Department personnel are monitoring area nursing and assisted living homes as they are sheltering in place at this time.

What you can do:

Officials say the entire county is an "extremely active scene."

Residents are asked to shelter in place and not to travel.

People who are near creeks, steams and the Guadalupe River are asked to immediately move to higher ground.

Stay out of flooded areas and do not drive through water.

Do not call 9-1-1 to ask for updates.