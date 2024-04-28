Expand / Collapse search

Texas weather: Storm damage in Manor

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  April 28, 2024 11:12am CDT
Manor
FOX 7 Austin
MANOR, Texas - Storms hit Manor and left behind damage to buildings and more.

The Manor Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page of the damage saying "straight-line winds caused damage along 290 as the storm passed through."

A food truck was overturned. Police say it was unoccupied.

A billboard was damaged.

A TxDot sign came down.

Trees were also damaged as well.

Manor PD says that there is no confirmed reports of any tornado rotation in the area.