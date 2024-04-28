Texas weather: Storm damage in Manor
article
MANOR, Texas - Storms hit Manor and left behind damage to buildings and more.
The Manor Police Department posted photos on its Facebook page of the damage saying "straight-line winds caused damage along 290 as the storm passed through."
A food truck was overturned. Police say it was unoccupied.
A billboard was damaged.
A TxDot sign came down.
Trees were also damaged as well.
Manor PD says that there is no confirmed reports of any tornado rotation in the area.