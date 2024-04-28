Lightning strike sets house on fire in Round Rock

A lightning strike during Sunday morning's storms sparked a house fire in Round Rock.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Round Rock Fire Department)

Shortly before 9 a.m., firefighters were called to a house fire on Sunrise Road.

When crews arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

Thankfully, no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.